Mark F. Sassi passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home in Fairless Hills, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was 62.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was a Lower Bucks County resident most of his life. He graduated from Pennsbury High School and received a degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from Pennco Tech. Mark retired from Rite Aid Distribution Center where he worked as a maintenance mechanic.
He was an animal lover and outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hiking, an avid fan of the Eagles, and classic rock music, especially Pink Floyd. Mark had a great sense of humor and a vast knowledge on many different subjects. He was a wonderful family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Dorothy (Pyers) Sassi; his children, Amy Sassi, Eric Sassi (Tzu-En) and Alan Sassi; his grandchildren, Nicolas Paglaiccetti and Alberic Sassi; and his parents, Dante and Trudy Sassi. He is also survived by his brother, Kris Sassi (Joanne); his sister, Natalie Krawiec (Tom); his in-laws, Linda Boushell, Louise Frisco (Rocci), Jim Pyers (Linda), and the late Bill Pyers; along with many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dorothy Sassi, for her medical fund, c/o Wade Funeral Home, at the above address.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019