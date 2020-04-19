|
Mark H. Stanton of Bristol passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday April 15, 2020. He was 63.
Born in Philadelphia, he is survived by his wife Leona (Gesualdi), son Nicholas, and twin daughters Rachel and Sarah. He was deeply devoted to his wife and most proud of his children. He had a great sense of humor, always keeping his family laughing. He valued family time at the beach, family dinners and movie nights.
He was a maker and a builder and was proud of the pond he hand-dug in the back yard.
For the past 14 years, he enjoyed his job as a water plant operator at Aqua and the people he worked with.
He was the son of the late Jack and Dolores Stanton. He is survived by his sister Donna Stanton-Osborn and preceded in death by his sister Beverly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center, Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
In light of current circumstances services have been postponed. Please return for updates or call the office 215-945-8484.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the viewing and burial are private.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020