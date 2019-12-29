|
|
Mark Stephen Haskins, 67, of Charlottesville, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019.
Mark was born on Dec. 10, 1952, in Princeton, New Jersey, to the late Donald and Peter Bernice 'Pete' Haskins. Mark grew up in Yardley, Pa.
He earned a B.S. in Architecture from the University of Virginia in 1988 and obtained his M.S. in Rehabilitation Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2013. He completed his residency at Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, and at the time of his death, Mark was a licensed professional counselor in private practice in Charlottesville.
Mark was a dedicated radio announcer and host of Atlantic Weekly at WTJU-FM for fifteen years. He was a talented woodworker and compulsive collector of fine hand tools.
Mark is survived by his wife, Alisa Smith and her family; his sisters Pan Haskins of Oakland, California and Tracey Kliebhan (David) and nephew Daniel, of Newtown, Pa., and his niece Taylor Kliebhan and her partner Jack Hubbell of Philadelphia. His family cherishes the memory of his quick wit, clever sarcasm and mastery of the debate.
Memorial services will be private. Contributions may be made to a or the UVA Library Campaign, in recognition of Mark's lifelong pursuit of scholarship.
Teague Funeral Service
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019