Marlene A. Foust passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Richboro Rehab and Nursing Center, Richboro, at the age of 64.Born in Trenton, N.J., Marlene had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1974 graduate of Pennsbury High School.She enjoyed camping, riding her quad and horseback riding.Marlene was the beloved mother of the late Michael D. Foust, and the daughter of the late Anna (Lozinyak) and Irvin R. Foust.Marlene is survived by her brothers and sister, Michael D. Foust (Cheryl), Irv Foust (Jennifer Giarratano), Tom Foust (Jill), Debra Obert (Craig). She will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.Services and interment will be held privately.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown