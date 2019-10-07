Home

Marlene Lattanzi
Marlene Lattanzi Obituary
Marlene Lattanzi of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was 69.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Marlene resided in Medford for the last 42 years. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford.

Marlene loved the beach, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and her dog.

She is survived by her three children, Anthony Grassi, Christine Brockett (Tim), and Ann Marie Vitanza (Joe); her sister, Denise Giannetti (Joseph); her partner, Gary Bennett; four grandchildren, Casey Brockett, Jack Brockett, Michael Vitanza, and Sofia Vitanza; and two nephews, Anthony and Joseph Giannetti.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, N.J., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in Marlene's name to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, or to Heartland Hospice, 1385 Chews Landing, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021.

Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 7, 2019
