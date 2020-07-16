Marlin J. Yarnall passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 86.Born in Ashland, Pa., son of the late Albert and Edna Scheff Yarnall, he has been a Levittown resident for the past 58 years.Mr. Yarnall was employed as a pipefitter at Stauffer Chemical in Morrisville, Pa., retiring after 37 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.Mr. Yarnall was an avid fan of all Philadelphia Sports teams and Penn State Football. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed the beach and family vacations. He will be remembered for his wit and great sense of humor.Preceded in death by his daughters; Bonnie Marie, Diane Lynn and Marlene Yarnall, he is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Yolanda (Antol) Yarnall, his children; Keith Yarnall (Beth), Joyce Licause (Doug), and Denise Heinbaugh (Pete), his grandchildren; Bryan Yarnall, Matt and Leigh Heinbaugh, Philip and Eric Licause, Kayla Yarnall and Aaron Hastie and his great grand-daughter, Ryleigh Yarnall Wolset. Also survived by one brother; John Yarnall, two sisters; Doris Korn and Tootie Kiaser (Bill) along with several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by his brother; Albert Yarnall.The family would like to give a huge thank you to his aide; Debbie from TLC and All American Hospice for the loving care they provided to Marlin.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough