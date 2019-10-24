|
Marshall A. Cormican of Holland, Pa. died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Attleboro Nursing Home, Langhorne. He was 90.
He was the beloved husband for 63 years to Elaine Hauck Cormican.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Otto and Alice Lawrence Cormican.
Marshall graduated from Dobbins High School in 1947. He then completed an apprenticeship as a Tool and Die Machinist. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954.
He met Elaine at an Irish dance at the local Catholic church. They were married in 1956.
Marshall worked at Eaton Yale and Towne as a Manufacturing Engineer for 25 years. He then started his own machine shop, EMCOR Machining, retiring at age 82.
One of Marshall's fondest memories was his five week family road trip across the United States in 1981, hauling a pop up camper behind the family station wagon. Marshall was loved by his family and will be greatly missed for his humor, knowledge and advice.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his four children, Nancy Cormican and husband, Jeff Glatz, of Newtown, Pa., Kathy Antreasian and husband, Pete, of Littleton, Colo., Dan Cormican and wife, Melissa, of Brighton, Colo., and Thomas Cormican and fiancée, Jamie O'Grady-Hummel, of Holland, and his two sisters, Ruth Quince of Indiana and Mae Steward of North Wales. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Ryan, Julia, Bridget, and Dylan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and to his Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, Holland. Interment will be held promptly at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or at , Tribute Pages.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 24, 2019