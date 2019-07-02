|
Martha Terhune "Marty" Ditcher of Langhorne passed away June 28, 2019. She was 65.
She was the beloved wife of 42 years to Scott A. Ditcher; loving mother of Jordan R. Ditcher and Elisabeth M. Ditcher (Joshua Tidwell); and dear sister of Philip Terhune (Dot).
Martha was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and served on numerous committees. She loved reading, crossword, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. She was always passionate about decorating for the seasons.
Relatives and friends are invited to Marty's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Rd., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hulmeville and Woodland Aves, Penndel, PA 19047, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Rosedale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 631, Holicong, PA 18928.
