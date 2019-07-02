Home

Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
298 Hulmeville Avenue
Penndel, PA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
298 Hulmeville Avenue
Penndel, PA
Martha Terhune Ditcher Obituary
Martha Terhune "Marty" Ditcher of Langhorne passed away June 28, 2019. She was 65.

She was the beloved wife of 42 years to Scott A. Ditcher; loving mother of Jordan R. Ditcher and Elisabeth M. Ditcher (Joshua Tidwell); and dear sister of Philip Terhune (Dot).

Martha was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and served on numerous committees. She loved reading, crossword, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. She was always passionate about decorating for the seasons.

Relatives and friends are invited to Marty's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Rd., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hulmeville and Woodland Aves, Penndel, PA 19047, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Rosedale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 631, Holicong, PA 18928.

To share your fondest memories of Marty, please visit the web site listed below.

Beck Givnish of Levittown,

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 2, 2019
