More Obituaries for Martha Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Virginia Martin

Martha Virginia Martin Obituary
Mrs. Martha Virginia Martin, formerly from Washington, Pa., passed away Monday morning, April 22, 2019 at Crestview Nursing Home in Langhorne, Pa. She was 91.

She had been in failing health for the past two years, she passed in her sleep.

She was born Nov. 23, 1927 in Washington, Pa., the daughter of the late George M. Metzner and Mabel A. Mooney. Her siblings have all passed: brother, Bill Metzner (1985), sister, Mary Metzner White (1994), and sister, Patricia Metzner Fairall (2018), as well as her husband, Kenneth R. Martin (1992).

Martha is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Marty would like everyone to know she enjoyed her time on earth and was ready to continue her voyage with the Lord.

Per her request, burial will be held with her late husband, Kenneth R. Martin, at Louden Park in Baltimore, Md.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019
