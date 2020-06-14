Martin C. Hughes
Martin C. Hughes, passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020. He was 42.

Born in Bristol., Pa. and a lifelong resident of the Echo Beach section of Bensalem.

Marty was a Bensalem High School Graduate Class of 1996 and also attend the Bucks County Technical School.

He was employed as an Electrician and also owned and operated Martin's Riverview Landscaping for many years.

Marty was the son of the late Deborah (Ellis) Hughes and brother of the late Matthew Whittaker. He will be sadly missed by his father, James Hughes and his Step-Mom Christine. He is the brother of Kenneth Whittaker and Casey Dubeck. Marty is also survived by his Uncle Ed and Aunt Winnie Moore and several other aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday 10 a.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home

Bensalem, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
10:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
JUN
17
Service
11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
