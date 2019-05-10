|
Martin R. Gallagher of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was 85.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine T., and his beloved son, Martin V., he is survived by his loving son, Robert S. (Maryanne); granddaughter, Samantha (Charles); great-grandson, Xander; beloved sister, Mary Brindel; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Martin's Life Celebration from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's name to St. Anselm Church at the address above.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2019