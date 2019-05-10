Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin R. Gallagher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martin R. Gallagher Obituary
Martin R. Gallagher of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was 85.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine T., and his beloved son, Martin V., he is survived by his loving son, Robert S. (Maryanne); granddaughter, Samantha (Charles); great-grandson, Xander; beloved sister, Mary Brindel; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Martin's Life Celebration from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's name to St. Anselm Church at the address above.

To share your fondest memory of Martin, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home, Philadelphia

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now