Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin T. Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martin T. Jackson Obituary
Martin T. Jackson passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 60.

Born in Princeton, N.J., son of Alice (Willis) Jackson and the late Charles Jackson, Marty had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1976 graduate of the former Delhaas High School.

He was president of Jackson Petroleum Solutions.

An extremely hard worker, Marty enjoyed relaxing on the beach and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

Marty was the beloved husband for 37 years to Donna L. (Scott), and the loving father of Kevin C. (Jessica), Chris M., Kate A. Lawrence (Ross) and Corey M. (Samantha). He was the devoted grandfather of the loves of his life, Charleigh and Kennedy, and dear brother of Michael and Mark Jackson (Patrice). He will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now