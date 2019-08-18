|
|
Mary A. Eldridge passed away at her home in Langhorne Manor, Pa. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 76.
Born in Bristol Boro, daughter of the late Mary (McGrath) and Henry Ensig, she was raised in Langhorne and Levittown. She had been a resident of Langhorne Manor for over 60 years.
She was a former employee of Rohm and Haas Company in Bristol, Pa. and retired from Bristol Myers Squibb, Princeton, N.J. after over 20 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Memorial Post 436, Penndel, for over 40 years.
Mary was an avid reader who enjoyed family vacations down at Beach Haven, LBI, N.J. She loved cooking and shopping for her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Henry G. Ensig Jr.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Ensig; nieces, Noelle Ensig and Nancie Edelman; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Eldridge.
Mary will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Thomas G. Eldridge, her daughter, Jodi L. Frascella, and son-in-law, Domenic Frascella. She will also be sadly missed by her her grandchildren, Donovan, Delaney and Daimian Frascella. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph J. Ensig; sister, Susan F. Quinn; sisters- in-law, Mary Eldridge and Alice Pike; and brothers-in-law, Leonard, Patrick and Robert Eldridge.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation (NOT Susan B. Komen) or to the Family Services Association Food Pantry, Langhorne, Pa. for those in need.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019