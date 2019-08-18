Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Mary Eldridge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Eldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Eldridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Eldridge Obituary
Mary A. Eldridge passed away at her home in Langhorne Manor, Pa. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 76.

Born in Bristol Boro, daughter of the late Mary (McGrath) and Henry Ensig, she was raised in Langhorne and Levittown. She had been a resident of Langhorne Manor for over 60 years.

She was a former employee of Rohm and Haas Company in Bristol, Pa. and retired from Bristol Myers Squibb, Princeton, N.J. after over 20 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Memorial Post 436, Penndel, for over 40 years.

Mary was an avid reader who enjoyed family vacations down at Beach Haven, LBI, N.J. She loved cooking and shopping for her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Henry G. Ensig Jr.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Ensig; nieces, Noelle Ensig and Nancie Edelman; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Eldridge.

Mary will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Thomas G. Eldridge, her daughter, Jodi L. Frascella, and son-in-law, Domenic Frascella. She will also be sadly missed by her her grandchildren, Donovan, Delaney and Daimian Frascella. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph J. Ensig; sister, Susan F. Quinn; sisters- in-law, Mary Eldridge and Alice Pike; and brothers-in-law, Leonard, Patrick and Robert Eldridge.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation (NOT Susan B. Komen) or to the Family Services Association Food Pantry, Langhorne, Pa. for those in need.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now