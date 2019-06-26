Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
For more information about
Mary Wombough
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wombough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Wombough

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Wombough Obituary
Mary A. (O'Neill) Wombough passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 95.

She was born in Philadelphia to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth O'Neill. Mary was a retired cashier from Acme Markets. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo with friends and acquaintances and looked forward to casino trips, playing slot machines often winning enough to plan her next trip. She also enjoyed shopping at Boscov's, watching game shows, Hallmark movies and reality TV. Mary was known to send the first Christmas card family and friends received each year and remembering birthdays and anniversaries of all her relatives and their spouses. Mary enjoyed many wonderful years with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman C. Wombough, and her brothers, Dallas and Larry.

She was a loving mother to her son, Norman J. Wombough (Cathy), a dearest Mom-mom to Ron and Christie (Chris), and great grandmom to Tyler, Jenna, Vinnie and Elena. She is also survived by her brothers, James and John, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will remain forever in our hearts and will be our special angel watching over us from above.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Her burial will follow the Mass in Resurrection Cemetery.

Please share your support for the family in memory of Mary in the online guest book at the funeral home's web site below.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now