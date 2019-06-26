|
Mary A. (O'Neill) Wombough passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 95.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth O'Neill. Mary was a retired cashier from Acme Markets. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo with friends and acquaintances and looked forward to casino trips, playing slot machines often winning enough to plan her next trip. She also enjoyed shopping at Boscov's, watching game shows, Hallmark movies and reality TV. Mary was known to send the first Christmas card family and friends received each year and remembering birthdays and anniversaries of all her relatives and their spouses. Mary enjoyed many wonderful years with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman C. Wombough, and her brothers, Dallas and Larry.
She was a loving mother to her son, Norman J. Wombough (Cathy), a dearest Mom-mom to Ron and Christie (Chris), and great grandmom to Tyler, Jenna, Vinnie and Elena. She is also survived by her brothers, James and John, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will remain forever in our hearts and will be our special angel watching over us from above.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Her burial will follow the Mass in Resurrection Cemetery.
