|
|
Mary Adeline Hark Evangelisto died suddenly of natural causes at her residence at Ann's Choice on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was 76.
Mary was born in Ardmore to the late Bernard Joseph and Adeline (Beetham) Hark. She graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School; received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Holy Family College; and earned a Master of Arts in Education from Temple University and a Master of Science from Seton Hall University. She was retired from her career as a research chemist in the Drug Discovery Department at Johnson & Johnson and a part-time Chemistry instructor at Bucks County Community College.
Mary had a large network of close friends and until her death continued to enjoy her favorite activities with them regularly, especially attending theater and music performances and the Philadelphia Flower Show. She greatly enjoyed traveling and had many memorable vacation experiences with friends and family.
Mary is survived by her brother, Bernard Joseph Hark (Marianne), of Willow Grove, Pa., and many cousins. She leaves behind four loving daughters: Mary Evangelisto Miller (Ken), of Holland, Pa.; Amy Evangelisto (George Mark), of Moorestown, N.J.; Christie Evangelisto (Whit Lee), of New York, N.Y.; and Laura Evangelisto, of Philadelphia.
She is also survived by her three beloved grandchildren: Francesca Rose Miller, Tyler Masterman Mark, and Kaitlyn Adeline Mark.
Mary's services and interment will be held privately, with a memorial service to be planned at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to Holy Family University at www.holyfamily.edu/giveonline or by sending a check to the attention of Christina Bender at Holy Family University, Marian Hall, 9801 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19114. Please include "In Memory of Mary A. Evangelisto, Class of 1965" on the check or in the comments online.
Fluehr Funeral Home
Richboro, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020