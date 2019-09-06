|
|
Mary Ann B. Gilbert died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the age of 107.
She was born in Harrisburg, Pa. and came to Bucks County in 1930. She taught the intermediate grades in the Richboro Elementary School in Northampton Township.
Mary Ann is survived by two daughters, Beth Ann Gilbert of Churchville, Pa. and Mary Jane Dolton of Buckingham Springs, Pa. She is also survived by two grandsons, three great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until her funeral service begins at noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, at North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Rd., Churchville, PA 18966. Her interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a remembrance may be made by a contribution to the North and Southampton Church, where she had been a longtime member, at the above address.
To express condolences to Mary Ann's family, please visit the web site listed below.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 6, 2019