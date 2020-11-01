Mary Ann (Boles) Knorr, born February 7, 1938 in Philadelphia died peacefully on October 28th after battling Alzheimer's for several years. A resident of Philadelphia/Buck County. She was 82.



She saw her last sunrise in Georgia where she had been living under the loving care of her eldest daughter. Before she passed she was comforted by visits from family members who mourn her passing but take comfort in the legacy she leaves and the knowledge that she has been reunited in heaven with her late husband (Bob) of 60 years.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Thursday, November 5th at St George Church, 1370 River Road in Titusville, N.J. with Msgr. Vince Gartland officiating. A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 4th, 5 to 7 p.m. at Fitzgerald-Sommer funeral home at 17 S. Delaware Ave. Yardley, Pa. All are also welcome to attend her internment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. following the mass.



Mary Ann grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Little Flower High School. After teaching elementary school for several years she committed her life to raising a close-knit family and overcoming obstacles that would deter most people. Throughout the years she was a lifetime learner, driven by her love of history, literature, and the arts. Her greatest legacy is defined by the various titles she held; faithful spouse, loving mother, doting (great)grandmother, and reliable friend. She instilled in her children an appreciation for history by packing the whole family into a small camper and visiting obscure historic sites, eventually happily trading the camper to accompanying her husband on business trips all over Europe, which instilled in her a love of travel. Mary Ann was a gracious host, opening her door to all, creating gourmet meals for her friends and family entertaining them with lively conversation. Throughout her life she loved Ocean City, N.J. and used long beach walks to convey her deepest thoughts.



Mary Ann enjoyed socializing with her large circle of friends and never failed to generate laughs with her unique perspective on a wide variety of topics. In 2000, after spending an adventurous year with her husband Bob living in Italy, they moved to Philadelphia where they attended Old St. Joe's church. There, they were both faithful servants of a Feeding Program that provided nutritious meals for the city's homeless. She also served as lay associate with the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart.



Mary Ann is survived by five children: son Bob (Rosemarie) Knorr; daughter Margaret (Keith) Tingley; son John (Dawn) Knorr; daughter Maureen (Tim) Hennessey; and daughter Mary Grace (Brent) Wahl; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bob who died in 2018 and her infant daughter Mary Agnes in 1959.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Feeding Program at Old St. Joseph's Church or any local hospice organization.



