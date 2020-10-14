1/1
Mary Anne Freitag
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Anne (O'Halloran) Freitag of Warminster, Pa. peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 82.

She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Freitag.

She is survived by her brother, Francis O'Halloran and sister-in- law, Mary Ann O'Halloran, three nieces, Donna and Debra O'Halloran and Debbie La Roche, many grand nieces and nephews, and her trusted friend, Bob.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be private following services.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her name to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 20,000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.

Hancock Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.hancockfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved