Mary Anne (O'Halloran) Freitag of Warminster, Pa. peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 82.She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Freitag.She is survived by her brother, Francis O'Halloran and sister-in- law, Mary Ann O'Halloran, three nieces, Donna and Debra O'Halloran and Debbie La Roche, many grand nieces and nephews, and her trusted friend, Bob.Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be private following services.In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her name to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 20,000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.Hancock Funeral Home,Philadelphia