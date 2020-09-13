1/1
Mary Antolino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Antolino passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 100.

Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., and a long-time Bristol Borough resident, she resided many years in Levittown.

She was the owner/operator of Raccagno Dry Cleaning for many years, and also ran the Thrift Shop next to the Dry Cleaners. Mrs. Antolino was the Council Secretary at McIntosh Senior Housing, also belonged to the Oxford Valley Seniors, where she ran the raffle table. She enjoyed flea markets and yard sales, and playing Scrabble and Bingo with her friends at the McIntosh.

Mary was the wife of the late Anthony Raccagno and Michael Antolino; and mother of the late Mary Jo Carlson and Phyllis Presley. She is survived by two sons, Anthony Raccagno and his wife, Maria, and John Raccagno and his wife, Diana, three daughters, Eva Ligato, Connie Huber, and Teresa Scheerer and her husband, Joe; and many grandchilden, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at The Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough. Services and interment will be held privately.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Wade Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved