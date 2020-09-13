Mary Antolino passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 100.Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., and a long-time Bristol Borough resident, she resided many years in Levittown.She was the owner/operator of Raccagno Dry Cleaning for many years, and also ran the Thrift Shop next to the Dry Cleaners. Mrs. Antolino was the Council Secretary at McIntosh Senior Housing, also belonged to the Oxford Valley Seniors, where she ran the raffle table. She enjoyed flea markets and yard sales, and playing Scrabble and Bingo with her friends at the McIntosh.Mary was the wife of the late Anthony Raccagno and Michael Antolino; and mother of the late Mary Jo Carlson and Phyllis Presley. She is survived by two sons, Anthony Raccagno and his wife, Maria, and John Raccagno and his wife, Diana, three daughters, Eva Ligato, Connie Huber, and Teresa Scheerer and her husband, Joe; and many grandchilden, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at The Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough. Services and interment will be held privately.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough