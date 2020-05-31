Mary B. Ormsby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary B. Ormsby of Levittown died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 83.

Born in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, she formerly resided in Mayfair and Somerton before moving to Levittown over 30 years ago. She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini parish.

For several years Mrs. Ormsby was a receptionist at Juniper Village in Bensalem and also formerly worked as a sales clerk at Strawbridge and Clothier located at the Neshaminy Mall.

Mrs. Ormsby loved to golf and was a former member of the women's league at the Fairless Hills public golf course. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, but mostly she loved being a mom and spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph R. Kaminski, Mary is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ralph F. Ormsby.

She is also survived by her loving children Kathy, Joseph (Sue), Michael, Stephen and David Kaminski; her step daughter, Gay Selger (Russ); grandchildren, Timothy Kaminski, Katie, Dennis and Stephen Soda, Jesse Gherardi and Joe, Kristin, Allison and Michael Kaminski; great grandchildren, Liam and Elizabeth Skye; her brother, Francis Slavin (Dorothy) and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved