Mary B. Ormsby of Levittown died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 83.Born in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, she formerly resided in Mayfair and Somerton before moving to Levittown over 30 years ago. She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini parish.For several years Mrs. Ormsby was a receptionist at Juniper Village in Bensalem and also formerly worked as a sales clerk at Strawbridge and Clothier located at the Neshaminy Mall.Mrs. Ormsby loved to golf and was a former member of the women's league at the Fairless Hills public golf course. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, but mostly she loved being a mom and spending time with her family.Preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph R. Kaminski, Mary is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ralph F. Ormsby.She is also survived by her loving children Kathy, Joseph (Sue), Michael, Stephen and David Kaminski; her step daughter, Gay Selger (Russ); grandchildren, Timothy Kaminski, Katie, Dennis and Stephen Soda, Jesse Gherardi and Joe, Kristin, Allison and Michael Kaminski; great grandchildren, Liam and Elizabeth Skye; her brother, Francis Slavin (Dorothy) and several nieces, nephews and extended family.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.