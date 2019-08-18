|
Mary C. Matirko passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 77.
Born in Pittston, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James and Joan Guerin. Mary had been a resident of Feasterville since 1978.
Mrs. Matirko was an employee of the Roosevelt Paper Company in Mount Laurel, N.J. She had worked there for 25 years before her retirement 15 years ago. She was a Communicant of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Southampton.
Mary was an excellent cook.
Mary was the beloved wife of Robert H. Matirko for 52 years, the devoted mother of Joanne Hyndman of Feasterville, and the loving grandmother of Evan and Nathan Sague. She is also survived by her brother, Gerard Guerin.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady Good Counsel, Second Street Pike & Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where her Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
