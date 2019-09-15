|
|
Mary Carroza passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.
Born and raised in Mahanoy Plane, Pa., she had been a Middletown Township resident for the past 50 years and was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Bristol.
Until her retirement in 1995, Mrs. Carroza worked for Metlife Insurance Company in Newtown for many years. Prior to her employment in the insurance industry, she was a civilian employee for the Navy Department at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
Most important to her always, was her family and God.
She was the loving mother of Christina Greger (Richard) and Nicholas, the devoted grandmother of Gerard Cantando and the late Troy Cantando, the dear sister of Gerald Kruba and the late Helen Kruba, aunt to Dr. John Kruba and Dr. Gerald Kruba, and great aunt to Joseph, Isabella, and Danalya. She will also be sadly missed by her extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 2026 Bath Rd., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Carroza's name may be made to Saint Mary Catholic Church at the above address.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019