Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Mary Carroza
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carroza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Carroza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Carroza Obituary
Mary Carroza passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

Born and raised in Mahanoy Plane, Pa., she had been a Middletown Township resident for the past 50 years and was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Bristol.

Until her retirement in 1995, Mrs. Carroza worked for Metlife Insurance Company in Newtown for many years. Prior to her employment in the insurance industry, she was a civilian employee for the Navy Department at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.

Most important to her always, was her family and God.

She was the loving mother of Christina Greger (Richard) and Nicholas, the devoted grandmother of Gerard Cantando and the late Troy Cantando, the dear sister of Gerald Kruba and the late Helen Kruba, aunt to Dr. John Kruba and Dr. Gerald Kruba, and great aunt to Joseph, Isabella, and Danalya. She will also be sadly missed by her extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 2026 Bath Rd., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Carroza's name may be made to Saint Mary Catholic Church at the above address.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now