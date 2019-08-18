|
Mary Catherine Frye passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with her daughter by her side.
She was born March 10, 1943, in Fayetteville, N.C., to Robert and Bessie Truelove.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Frye Sr.; and her son, James Frye Jr.
She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Harry and Kathleen Accardi; and three grandsons, Harry and Jimmy Accardi, and Chad Frye.
There will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019