|
|
Mary Catherine (LaBella) Wolff passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pa. with her family by her side. Mary would have turned 96 on St. Paddy's Day.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Mary was a lifetime "Trenton Girl" at heart. She often reminisced about Cadwalader Park, Trenton High, and walking to the movies with friends on Saturday afternoons.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Caterina and Nicola LaBella, her sister, Mildred (Kalencki), her brothers, Jimmy, Victor, and Carl, and cousin and dear friend, Ro Pinto.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Edgar George Wolff for 41 years. Following a brief time working as a secretary for The American Ferment Company, she devoted herself to raising their two daughters, Lori (John Brucker) and Lisa (Ernest Hoferica).
Mary was never happier than when surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored and who brought her much joy: Sean and Michael Brucker, and Jordan Elizabeth and Nicholas Hoferica. Her grandchildren claim she made the best pasta e fagioli and gave the best backrubs ever.
Like her mom, Mary always had a smile on her face. She was proud of her Italian heritage and loved all things pasta and her mom's wonderful biscotti. A talented pianist, Mary enjoyed music and, at 95 years old, was still singing along with Frank Sinatra. She also loved reading, theater, and every baby she saw.
Mary is also survived by her brother, Daniel, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
The family plans a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life's Work of Western Pa., 1323 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219 (lifesworkwpa.org), or to the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK), P.O. Box 872, Trenton, NJ 08605 (trentonsoupkitchen.org).
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 4, 2020