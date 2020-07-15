Mary Concannon

Mary E. Concannon of Levittown went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was 98.
Born in Shamokin, Pa. and raised in Kulpmont, Pa., Mary was the daughter of C. Thomas and Harriet (Quinn) Mirolli, and sister of the late Angeline Rice of Shamokin. Mary was a graduate of Kulpmont High School, Class of 1939, where she played the clarinet in the marching band.
During World War II Mary worked at the Middletown Air Depot in Middletown, Pa. She was proud of her contribution to the war effort and the recognition she received for the improvements she made to the payroll department's protocols.
Mary was the beloved wife for 47 years to the late Frank J. Concannon. They were original homeowners of Levittown since 1955, where they raised their three children.
Mary was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph the Worker parish. She was a sacristan and member of sodality. In the 1970s she worked at Pomeroy's and Sears. She enjoyed knitting, counted cross stitch and going to craft shows.
Mary was blessed with many friends, as she was a friend to many. She was especially grateful for her good friends, the "club ladies", who spent Wednesday evenings together for over 60 years.
She is survived by her children, Tom and his wife, June, of Pemberton, N.J., Michael of Woodstock, Ga. and Eileen of Levittown. Mary was proud grandmother (Nana) of five grandchildren: Amy Hammell and her husband, Jim, of Hainesport, N.J., Tricia Concannon of Clemmons, N.C., Laura Concannon of Vail, Colo., Brian Beatty of Bristol and Nick Beatty of Levittown, and the loving great grandmother of Ashley and Matt Hammell and Tricia's children, Dylan and Thomas.
Due to restrictions surrounding Covid-19, services for Mary will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
in Mary's name.
Beck/Givnish Funeral Home,
