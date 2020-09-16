Mary D'Emidio of Bristol, Pa. was lovingly called home by the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the age of 95. She passed away peacefully at Manor Care Nursing facility in Yardley, where she had spent a number of months due to her declining health.Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for the holidays. She loved to share a meal with family and friends. When she wasn't in the kitchen, she could be found watching cooking shows looking for the next best recipe. One of her favorite vices was playing the slots and participating in a good game of Bingo, especially holiday, family games. For many years she was a staple at the Radcliffe Café and would often make a new friend when she randomly chose to sit at your booth if they were too busy for her usual table.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard D'Emidio Sr., her parents, Carlo B. Amadio Sr. and Caroline (Scalise), her siblings, Josephine (Perotti) (Henry Sr.), Anna, Dominic, and Carlo B. Jr., and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly D'Emidio.She will be greatly missed by her children, Bernard D'Emidio Jr. (Linda), Carl D'Emidio, Eric D'Emidio (Annette), and Janis Barbagallo (Joseph), brother-in-law, Joseph D'Emidio Sr. (Jeanne), grandchildren, Denise (Brian), Kristi (Michael), Nicole (Norman), Erica (John), Nicholas, Johnathan, Mary (Ronald III), and Natalie, great-grandchildren, Carter, Madison, Mason, Jackson, Bennett, Nicholas Jr., and another great- granddaughter on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends.Family and friends can join in celebrating her life from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately by family. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mary to Feeding America, P.O. Box 96749, Washington, DC 20090-6749, or your local food bank.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown