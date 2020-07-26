June 5 1949 - July 17 2020; Mary D. Remer passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday July 17, 2020. She was 71.Mary Diane Remer (Foley) was born on June 5, 1949 to Mary Jane Redinger and Maurice Patrick Foley of Bristol Pa. She grew up in Penndel along with her four sisters Peggy Hill (Harry), Audrey Drummond (Fran), Betty Casey (Joe), Kathy Hughes (Michele) and brother Patrick Foley. Mary graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1967. She was also a graduate from Levittown Beauty Academy. Mary started her employment at Carousel Salon and went on to work at Marty's Beauty Salon. Mary than went on to spend several years working at Roto-Rooter. Mary worked as a nurse's aid at Lower Bucks Home Health Care and Attleboro Nursing Home from where she retired.There was nothing that brought Mary more joy than her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She also enjoyed her EAGLES, watching her cooking shows, HGTV and playing her lottery tickets.She was the beloved wife of Anthony Thomas Remer Sr. and devoted mother of Karen Remer, Lisa Remer (Jermare), Anthony Remer Jr. (Brian) and the late Diane Remer.She is also sadly missed by her Grandchildren William Tamanini Jr. (Mandi), Kalissa Ruffin, Xavior Ruffin, Deona Moore, Chance Wideman, Luther Moore Jr., Olivia Wideman, Peyton Moore and Great-Grandchildren Lucas Waters, William Tamanini III, and Wyatt Tamanini. She will also be missed by Family, Friends and those who knew her.Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Family will post on social media when date becomes known.James O. Bradley Funeral Home