Mary Denight passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence in Langhorne, Pa. She was 77.
Mary was born in Philadelphia, and lived for many years in Levittown. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pat; her step-daughter Lenore, and her parents, Edward and Margaret Harrington.
Mary lived a full life. Always adventurous, she took flying lessons at the former 3M airport in Bristol, Pa. in her early adult life and met her future husband there. Mary enjoyed cooking for her family, and traveling with her husband and friends. Mary especially loved her time at the family cabin in the Poconos and hunting trips in that area. Her home was always filled with extended family and friends, and with laughter and love.
In addition to her devotion to her family, Mary served others for many years through her position in the student cafeteria at Bishop Conwell High School, and by driving a transportation van for the visually impaired.
Mary will be sadly missed by her son, Patrick W. Denight (Kelly); her step-daughters, Colleen Chemelowski (Frank), and Lisa Rasavage (Wayne); her grandchildren, Sierra, Julie and Dylan; her sister Peggy Hawk (Don). She will also be missed by her sisters-in-law Marilyn Denight and Madonna Donnelly (Robert), her niece Colleen Donnelly and her nephew Don Hawk (Teresa).
At Mary's request, no service will be held.
To honor her memory, donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Bucks County, P.O. Box 355, Warrington, PA 18976 (namibuckspa.org
) would be greatly appreciated.