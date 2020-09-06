1/
Mary E. Boone
Mary E. Boone of Langhorne passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 81.

Born in Petersburg, Va., Mrs. Boone had been a resident of Langhorne for many years. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Delaware Valley Medical Center for over 20 years.

She loved to cook, and enjoyed watching game shows, especially Family Feud. She also enjoyed going to all of her kids and grandkids baseball, football and basketball games.

Beloved wife of the late Sam, Mrs. Boone was the loving mother of Sam Boone (Margaret), Ricky Boone (Debbie) and Shawn Boone Sr. She was the devoted grandmother of Timothy, Marcus, Ashley, Tyler, Sarah, and Shawn Jr. and great grandmother of Ava, Kieran, Nevaeh and Sciayre.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Tabb, and her uncle, Arthur Tabb.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
