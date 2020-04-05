|
Mary E. Oppenheimer, of Langhorne, passed away suddenly, on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was 92.
Born in Greenville, Louisiana, the daughter of Elgia Winston Rives and Tressie May (Harrison) Rives, she was a graduate of Ruston (La.) High School and attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.
During her junior year of college she moved to Lafayette, La., when her father opened a lumber company there. While working on the newspaper The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette she met Sandy Oppenheimer, from New York City, a reporter on the paper. They began dating and were married in 1951.
They moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where both worked on the Wilmington Star. One night in July 1952 she helped put the paper to bed and had her first child the next morning.
They became the original owners of a new Levittown (Pa.) house in the Blue Ridge section when they moved there in the summer of 1954.
Mary retired from the quality control department of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation in Bensalem.
Mary served on the boards of the Levittown Public Recreation Association and later the Summitt Ridge Condominium Association. She was a member of the Levittown Federated Women's Club and a charter member of the Bucks County Roadrunners. Along with her husband she participated in many local races in addition to running the Honolulu Marathon and two New York Marathons.
She is survived by her husband Sandy, the longtime editor of the Bucks County Courier Times; daughter Charlene (Jack) Watts of Langhorne; son Randy (Cathy) Oppenheimer of West Chester, Oh., granddaughter Lauren (Brian) Ameling of Greenville, S.C., Elisabeth Oppenheimer (Catherine Vanderwaart) of Silver Spring, Md., Carly (Ian) Meginnis of Houston, Tx. and Alison Oppenheimer of Greenwood, Ind; great-grandchildren Anna and Nathan Vanderwaart, Silver Spring, Md., and Nolan Meginnis, Houston, Tx.
Mary had six sisters. Still surviving are Billie Gaye Doss, of Dubach, La., Julie Ross, of Crossett, Ark., and Tressie Hensley, of Bernice, La.
Private services will be Tuesday, April 7, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown. A memorial service be scheduled for a future date.
