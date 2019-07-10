Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Mary Ritter
Mary E. Ritter Obituary
Mary E. Ritter, "Betty", of Newtown, Pa. passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Chandler Hall. She was 86.

Born April 15, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pa., Mary was the daughter of Harry Enders and Francis (Richmond) Enders, sister of Sandy and husband, Hank Langknecht, mother of Paul Ritter, the late Ron Ritter and wife, Jean, Diane and husband, Kevin Bergen, Bill Ritter and wife, Kathy, Jim Ritter and wife, Cyndy, and Debbie Ritter, and grandmother of 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a memorial service to be held at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made on her behalf to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or using the link to her page at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/MaryERitter.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 10, 2019
