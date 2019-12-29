|
Mary E. Schuldt of Fairless Hills passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home. She was 76.
Born and raised in Carrigallon, County Leitrim, Ireland, Mrs. Schuldt came to the United States in 1961, settling in Philadelphia, and moved to Fairless Hills in 1968. Mary was retired from Selective Insurance, New Jersey, where she enjoyed her years of employment.
She was a good friend and neighbor to many.
Beloved wife of the late Karl-Heinz Willi Schuldt, she was the loving mother of Michael W. Schuldt and Caroline Reedman (Stanley); and devoted grandmother of Shane Letukas. Mrs. Schuldt also will be sadly missed by the McManus family and many friends in Ireland and the United States; and especially her dog, Emma, devoted and faithful friend to the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Norman and Charlie McClennon.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
Mary fought a courageous battle with cancer for the past five years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
