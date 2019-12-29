Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schuldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Schuldt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Schuldt Obituary
Mary E. Schuldt of Fairless Hills passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home. She was 76.

Born and raised in Carrigallon, County Leitrim, Ireland, Mrs. Schuldt came to the United States in 1961, settling in Philadelphia, and moved to Fairless Hills in 1968. Mary was retired from Selective Insurance, New Jersey, where she enjoyed her years of employment.

She was a good friend and neighbor to many.

Beloved wife of the late Karl-Heinz Willi Schuldt, she was the loving mother of Michael W. Schuldt and Caroline Reedman (Stanley); and devoted grandmother of Shane Letukas. Mrs. Schuldt also will be sadly missed by the McManus family and many friends in Ireland and the United States; and especially her dog, Emma, devoted and faithful friend to the end.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Norman and Charlie McClennon.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.

Mary fought a courageous battle with cancer for the past five years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -