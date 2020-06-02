Mary E. Tyler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Tyler of Langhorne passed away at Attleboro Nursing Home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was 88.

Family was the most important part of Mary's life and she loved spending time with them all.

She is survived by her children, Jackie Carney (Dave) and Michael Tyler (Tasha), her grandchildren, Jennifer, Joe, Dawn, Mike, and Matt, as well as her great-grandchildren, Doug and Parker.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Lee, in 2011. She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica Myers (Joe), and her brother, Charles DeRatto.

We would like to thank all the staff at Attleboro Nursing Home.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved