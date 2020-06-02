Mary E. Tyler of Langhorne passed away at Attleboro Nursing Home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was 88.Family was the most important part of Mary's life and she loved spending time with them all.She is survived by her children, Jackie Carney (Dave) and Michael Tyler (Tasha), her grandchildren, Jennifer, Joe, Dawn, Mike, and Matt, as well as her great-grandchildren, Doug and Parker.Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Lee, in 2011. She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica Myers (Joe), and her brother, Charles DeRatto.We would like to thank all the staff at Attleboro Nursing Home.Services and interment will be held privately.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem