Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Gardner "Cork" passed away on July 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born June 1, 1934 to Edward and Jean Williams and raised in Youngstown, Ohio.
Mary graduated from South High School in 1952, where she studied nursing. Mary played softball and received varsity letters in volleyball. She made friends with whom she remained in touch with through today. Mary moved to Fairless Hills, Pa. with her parents and sister in 1953. After arriving in Fairless Hills she worked as a nurse at Lower Bucks Hospital where she met her husband of 44 years, David Charles Gardner who preceded her in death.
Mary was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she was an active member of the women's league and church community. Mary helped facilitate many church events, dinners and bowled with her fellow members. In addition to her Church group, Mary enjoyed playing bingo, dominoes, trips to the casinos, weekly poker games and progressive dinners with her friends. Mary loved to bake and never hesitated to make her delicious cookies for the holidays and many family celebrations. While raising her children, Mary worked in many different capacities in the area. Mary retired from Silgan Plastics and then worked for many years at Estee Lauder Cosmetics where she made many new friends. She became a full time caregiver to her mother and husband for many years. Thereafter, Mary travelled about with her friends to places she dreamt about going to like Europe, Hawaii and the Panama Canal. She also enjoyed going on many day trips with her friends. Throughout this Mary was a doting grandmother to Jen Black (John), Jim Bray (Jess), Jason Bray, Joe Bray, the late Crystal Gardner, David Gardner (Amanda) and Alex Gardner, all of whom she had a positive impact on. Later in life, Mary enjoyed travelling with her family on summer vacations, holidays with her great grandchildren, and visiting her sister in Florida. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend were her greatest roles and titles she embraced. Her childhood dream of becoming an old woman surrounded by many children who loved her was achieved.
Mary is survived by her children, Ellen Bray (Jim) and Ed Gardner (Silda), six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Suellen Doster (Al), sister-in-law Shirley Gardner and brother-in-law Jim Gardner (Yvonne) and many nieces and nephews.
Mary will be missed tremendously by her family and friends.
Due to Co-Vid regulations, services for Mary will be private.
In lieu of flowers , the family would appreciate donations in Mary's memory be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, American Cancer Society
or Christ United Methodist Church, 501 Wistar Road, Fairless Hills, Pa 19030.
James O. Bradley Funeral Homejamesobradley.com