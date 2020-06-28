Mary Elizabeth (Davis) Lobley of Smithers, British Columbia died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 99.



Mary was born May 13, 1921 in Richboro, Pa. to the late Royden and Elizabeth (Camm) Davis. Mary was one of six children and grew up in Richboro. She graduated from Richboro School in 1940 and attended Homewood School of Nursing.



Mary and her husband, the late James L. Lobley, were high school sweethearts and married on Dec. 6, 1941. They raised their family in Richboro and Newtown before leaving Bucks County in 1971 to move to British Columbia. When they arrived in Canada, they lived in a small one-room cabin, 40 miles in the wilderness with no running water or electricity. After living far from civilization for over a year, a trip to Alaska brought them to Smithers, BC, and they decided it was the perfect place to create a new home.



Mary and Jim were soon joined by one of their sons, Gary, and his family. She loved when family came to visit from Pennsylvania, especially their other son, Jim, and his family. She was active in town and was part owner of Village Fashions Dress Shop in Smithers in the late '70s before retiring to spend time with her family. Mary loved to laugh and had a smile for all she met. She was a devout Christian woman who knew all things were possible through God's love.



Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim, and her son, James F. Lobley and his wife, Sandra, both of New Hope, Pa.



She is survived by her son, Gary Lobley, daughter-in-law, Linda Lobley, and grandson, Phillip Lobley and his wife, Chera, of Smithers; grandson, Chris Lobley and his wife, Karen of Prince George, BC; granddaughter, Jennifer McAlpin and her husband, John, of Newtown, Pa.; and grandson, Jay Lobley of New Hope, Pa. In addition, Mary had three great-grandchildren, Mary Kathleen, Sierra, and Bradley.



A private funeral and burial were held in Smithers.



