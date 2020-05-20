|
Mary Elizabeth Steiner, of Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away suddenly on May 12, 2020 as a result of a catastrophic stroke at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, with her loving daughter by her side. She was 76.
Born in Pottsville, Pa., Mary was a lifelong resident of Bucks County before moving to Ft. Myers in October of 2018.
Mrs. Steiner was a member of the Fallsington United Methodist Church, as well as the Falls Township Fire Co. Auxiliary.
She enjoyed gardening, sunshine, and spending time with family and friends.
She lived her live by three mottos…Faith- Family & Love. According to her daughter, she was the most compassionate person ever. She loved everyone she met, and everyone loved her.
Daughter of the late Samuel F. Elonis Sr. and Thelma E. (Kimmel) Elonis, wife of the late Edward El Steiner, and sister of the late Joseph, Richard and Theodore Elonis, she is survived by her daughter Bobbi L. Steiner of Morrisville, Pa., two brothers and a sister-in-law Samuel Jr. and Toni Elonis of Morrisville and Timothy Elonis of Langhorne, Pa., two grandchildren Rachael Groman (and fiancé Christopher Dew) and Jamie Ruth, a step grandson Terrace Ruth, a step granddaughter Merrissa Ruth, two great grandchildren Clayton Christopher Dew and Layla Elizabeth Dew, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to current Coronavirus regulations, a life celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 20, 2020