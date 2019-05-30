|
|
Mary Ellen Daniel passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She was 62.
Born in Bristol, daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Loughran) Nelson, she was raised in Bristol and had been a Levittown resident for the past 37 years.
Mary was employed as a Critical Care Nurse Manager at Lower Bucks Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of Bristol Fire Co. No. 1 and proud to be one of the first female firefighters in Bucks County.
Mary cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved spending time at the shore and her mountain house. She courageously battled Rheumatoid Arthritis since she was 19.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Daniel; her children, Colleen (David), Shannon (Jonathan), and Michael (Amy), step-daughter, Katelyn; and her grandchildren, Leah, Kellan, Molly and Salvatore. Mary is also survived by her brothers, George Nelson (Madeline) and Joe Nelson; her sisters, Edna Padilla (Jose) and Kathleen Trasatti (Robert); her brother-in- law, Tim Kasperitis; her lifelong friend, Gloria Seagraves; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Kasperitis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Ann Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark/St. Ann Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 30, 2019