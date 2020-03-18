|
|
Mary Ellen (Rickards) Stefenack, a resident of Sea Isle City, N.J. and formerly of Torresdale, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Stefenack, and the loving mother of Raymond Jr. (Debbie), Christopher (Tricia), Eileen Wallace (Bill), Lisa McLaughlin (Kevin), Glenn Stefenack (Maureen Cunningham), and Amy Stefenack (Robert Jonas). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, followed by her service at 12 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.
Burns Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 18, 2020