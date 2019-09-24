|
Mary F. (Dalton) Leimkuhler, a resident of Bensalem for 22 years, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Twining Village surrounded by her family. She was 98.
She was the beloved wife for 55 years to the late William J. Leimkuhler; the loving mother of Marie R. Dufresne (the late Bill) of Austin, Texas and Anne K. Leimkuhler of Croydon, Pa.; cherished grandmother of K. Darryll Dufresne (Tammy), Jennifer Templeton (Noel), Matthew Minissale (Tara) and Stephen Minissale (Ashley Wismer); and devoted great-grandmother of James, Kevin, Duncan, Colin, Rowan, Ryan and Evan.
Mary was the daughter of Michael J. and Anne McDonagh Dalton of Raherolish, County Mayo, Ireland. She was originally from St. Stephen Parish and a graduate of John W. Hallahan High School and the Peirce School.
She worked as a secretary and Administrative Assistant for many years at Berlo-ABC-Ogden Consolidated. She was a Past Regent of Court St. Ephrem #2230, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and past coordinator of Aid for Friends. Mary also was a volunteer in the St. Ephrem School office and Library for more than 15 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, at Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020. An additional viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's name may be made to St. Bede Church at the address above or to Aid for Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 24, 2019