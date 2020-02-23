Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. Rich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary F. Rich Obituary
Mary F. (Killian) Rich of Bensalem passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was 73.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Bensalem. She was the CEO of Rich Pools Spas & Billiards for over 35 years. Mary had a tremendous work ethic and had a keen sense for business, but her greatest love and passion was spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 53 years, Roy Rich. Mary is also survived by her two loving daughters, Diane Weber (William) and Amy Custer (Keith); her siblings, William E. Killian (Diane), Betty Ann Adair (Bud), Lawrence D. Killian (Kathy), Dennis J. Killian (Patty) and Diane L. Young (Gary), and was "Grumma" to four loving grandchildren, Cassandra, Conor, Jessica and Kelsey.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Jr. and Eva (Burchette) Killian, and her sister, Virginia A. Killian.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -