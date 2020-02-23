|
Mary F. (Killian) Rich of Bensalem passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was 73.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Bensalem. She was the CEO of Rich Pools Spas & Billiards for over 35 years. Mary had a tremendous work ethic and had a keen sense for business, but her greatest love and passion was spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 53 years, Roy Rich. Mary is also survived by her two loving daughters, Diane Weber (William) and Amy Custer (Keith); her siblings, William E. Killian (Diane), Betty Ann Adair (Bud), Lawrence D. Killian (Kathy), Dennis J. Killian (Patty) and Diane L. Young (Gary), and was "Grumma" to four loving grandchildren, Cassandra, Conor, Jessica and Kelsey.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Jr. and Eva (Burchette) Killian, and her sister, Virginia A. Killian.
Services and interment will be held privately.
