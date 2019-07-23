Home

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Saint Andrew
81 Swamp Road
Newtown, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Saint Andrew
81 Swamp Road
Newtown, PA
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Altoona, PA
Mary F. Santella Obituary
Mary F. Santella passed away peacefully July 20, 2019, after a short illness. She was 96.

She was born in Philipsburg, Pa., daughter of Charles and Catherine Pascale, and spent her childhood and young adult years in Altoona, Pa. She married Eugene Santella in 1941, also of Altoona. They were married for 36 years until his passing in 1977.

Surviving are two sons, Eugene and wife Lois of New Hope, Pa., and Terence and wife Carolyn of Langhorne, Pa. She is also survived by five grandchildren, including Mark Santella of Yardley, Pa., Christine Hirshkind of Dover, N.H., Lisa Bonecutter of Leo, Ind., Jessica Dayman of Doylestown, Pa., and Thomas Santella of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanne Dawson of Columbus, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Janice; two brothers, Anthony Pascale and Chuck Pascale; and two sisters, Helen Pascale and Emma Risconsin.

Mary was a graduate of Altoona High School. She relocated to Yardley, Pa., in 1952 with her husband Eugene where they raised their two sons. She worked for many years as a department manager for Sears & Roebuck. After retirement, she continued working part time through her 70's at a florist shop and doll shop in Yardley.

Mary was a member for many years of Holy Trinity Church in Morrisville, Pa. She was a very accomplished cook, with Italian meals her specialty. She had several hobbies including gardening, collecting artist dolls, and acrylic painting. She continued her painting into her 90's and became very good at it. Without question, her biggest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. Her favorite hobby, really, was just sitting around the kitchen table with family discussing everything or anything. It really didn't matter, just being together was what mattered to her. "Nanny" was a very special person to all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren! We are thankful that God gave us so many years to spend with her.

At Mary's request, Mass will be said for her at 11 a.m. July 25, at The Church of Saint Andrew, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, Pa. A visitation with family and friends will be held for one hour preceding the Mass. Final interment will be at 1 p.m. July 26, in Calvary Cemetery in Altoona, Pa. There will be a short graveside service, friends and relatives are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 23, 2019
