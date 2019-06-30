|
|
Mary Frances (Snead) Freeling of Bensalem passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Nazareth Hospital Vitas. She was 79.
Born in Bridgewater, Pa., Mary was a resident of Bensalem for the last 50 years. She loved watching game shows, especially The Match Game.
Mary will be sadly missed by her loving children, Denise Cooper, Harry Freeling Jr.
(Nicole), and Renee Freeling. She is also survived by her siblings, Jennie Snead, Virginia Beaver (Louis), Herbert Snead Jr., and George Snead (Jane), and five grandchildren.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019