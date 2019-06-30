Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Freeling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Freeling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Freeling Obituary
Mary Frances (Snead) Freeling of Bensalem passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Nazareth Hospital Vitas. She was 79.

Born in Bridgewater, Pa., Mary was a resident of Bensalem for the last 50 years. She loved watching game shows, especially The Match Game.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving children, Denise Cooper, Harry Freeling Jr.

(Nicole), and Renee Freeling. She is also survived by her siblings, Jennie Snead, Virginia Beaver (Louis), Herbert Snead Jr., and George Snead (Jane), and five grandchildren.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now