Mary G. Adams
Mary G. Adams entered into Heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020, while at the Richboro Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mary lost her battle with Covid-19 at the age of 91.

She was the daughter of the late John and Angelina and a longtime resident of Bucks County.

Mary enjoyed her work as a diet clerk at St. Mary Hospital for 14 years, volunteered at her grandson's elementary school, Pen Ryn, and was a dedicated member of the St. Francis Cabrini Church and choir. Mary enjoyed being with her grand-doggies, kitties and birds.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, and two brothers who died as toddlers in Italy during the Spanish Flu Pandemic.

She is survived by her son, Anthony; her daughters, Angela (Craig) and Elizabeth (Scott); grandson, Matthew; stepson, Russell (Sunny); her brother, Joseph (Josephine); and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately.

Please send donations to the Richboro Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 253 Twining Ford Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, or to The Women's Humane Society, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
