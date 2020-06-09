Mary G. "Mitzi" Engelhart
Mary G. "Mitzi" Engelhart (Kleschick) of Feasterville passed away Sunday June 7, 2020. Wife of the late John J. Engelhart; beloved mother of Suzanne Dickson (Mark), Christopher Engelhart (Sandra), and Eric Engelhart (Chris).

Grandmother of Heather Dickson and Lisa Schummer (John). Mom loved playing bingo and going to Parx Casino; she had many friends at St. Charles Borromeo.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday 9 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cem.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn:Development Office, 3551 N. Broad St. Phila., PA 19140 would be appreciated.

Due to the current situation with the virus, the family will understand if you do not feel comfortable with attending services, we know your thoughts and prayers are with us.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
