Mary Grace (Cordisco) Antonelli of Bristol, Pa., passed away April 15, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.
Born and raised in Bristol, she was the co- founder of Tom Antonelli, Inc., where she was the owner and operator for the past 50 years. Mary was a devoted lifelong parishioner of St Ann Church in Bristol.
She enjoyed spending her summers down in Ocean City, N.J., with family. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and spending her time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Antonelli of 49 years; and her siblings, Fr. Philip Cordisco O.SS.T., Eugene Cordisco, David Cordisco, Vincent Cordisco, Angelina Grisolia, and Josephine Belardino.
Mary will be greatly missed by her children, Gina King and her husband, Jeffry, and Christie Farinella and her husband, Louis; her grandchildren, Brittany (Ethan), Andrew, and Angela; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol - Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Canine Companions for Independence, Attn: DogFest Philly-NJ, 286 Middle Island Rd. Medford, NY 11763.Galzerano Funeral Home,
