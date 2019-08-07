|
|
Mary I. DeFeo of Holland, Pa. died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown, Pa. She was 93.
Born in Philadelphia, Mary was a former 30-year resident of North Cape May, N.J.
Mary was the daughter of the late Vincent and Genevieve Faricelli Masciovecchio, and the wife of the late Joseph DeFeo.
She was the loving mother of Sandra and her husband, Patrick Kane, and Joanne and her husband, Thomas Magda, the proud grandmother of Vincent Magda (Sherry), and the great grandmother of Julia.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and to her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940, or to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 7, 2019