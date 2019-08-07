Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olde Church of St. Andrew
135 S. Sycamore St.
Newtown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Olde Church of St. Andrew
135 S. Sycamore St
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeFeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary I. DeFeo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary I. DeFeo Obituary
Mary I. DeFeo of Holland, Pa. died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown, Pa. She was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, Mary was a former 30-year resident of North Cape May, N.J.

Mary was the daughter of the late Vincent and Genevieve Faricelli Masciovecchio, and the wife of the late Joseph DeFeo.

She was the loving mother of Sandra and her husband, Patrick Kane, and Joanne and her husband, Thomas Magda, the proud grandmother of Vincent Magda (Sherry), and the great grandmother of Julia.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and to her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940, or to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

To share your fondest memories of Mary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz Givnish of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now