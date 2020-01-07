Home

Services

Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Mary J (Roselli) Thompson Obituary
Mary J. Thompson

Mary J. (Roselli) Thompson of Glen Arm, Md. passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was 89.

Born in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Bice (DiNicola) Roselli, and the wife of the late Robert A. "Art" Thompson. Mary had resided in Glen Arm since 2012 and had previously lived in Williamsburg, Va. and Newtown, Pa.

She was a former member of the Newtown Presbyterian Church and was manager of the pro shop at the Bucks County Racquet Club in Washington Crossing, Pa.

She was the beloved mother of the late Barry Thompson, and is survived by her children, Maria James of Lancaster, Pa., William Thompson and his wife, Meribeth, of Philadelphia, Pa., Martha Koestel and her husband, William, of Toano, Va., and Mark Thompson and his wife, Erin, of Towson, Md. She also was the grandmother of seven grandchildren.

Mary enjoyed playing tennis, collecting antiques, cooking, gardening and spending time with family.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, N.J., where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private in Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntington Valley, Pa.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford, N.J.
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020
