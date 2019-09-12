|
Mary J. (Plocharski) Tranchitella died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa. She was 100.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., Mary moved to Andalusia after the death of her first husband, who died in World War II. She served as the Postmaster of Andalusia for eight years. Mary also enjoyed ballroom dancing throughout her life and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She lived and breathed for her whole family.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Peter Krohn and the late Joseph Tranchitella, the loving mother of Patricia DellaVecchia (late Joseph), the loving grandmother of Michael and Peter (Pam), and the devoted and proud great-grandmother of Lilah.
Relatives and family are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Rite of Committal will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Hwy., Langhorne, PA 19047.
